South Africa: Police Probe Double Murder

press release

The South African Police Service in Kamesh are investigating a double murder after two males were fatally wounded last night, 15 June 2019 at about 19:30 in Kingfischer Street, Rosedale.

It is alleged that the two males, aged 23 and 24-years-old exited the residence when several gunshots were heard. Both victims were shot in the upper body and passed on at the scene. The motive for the murders are not known at this stage and the names of the victims will be released after formal identification was completed.

Anyone who might be able to assist with information about the murders, may contact SAPS Kamesh on 041 988 8718, 10111 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.