Nigeria: PDP Chieftain Hails Omo-Agege Over Election As Deputy Senate President

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has congratulated Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on his election on the floor of the Red Chamber as the Deputy Senate President of the Ninth Senate of Nigeria.

Omo-Agege a member of All Progress Congress (APC) representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the Senate hailed from Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. He secured 68 votes in the election to defeat Senator Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 37 votes.

Commending Omo-Agege over his victory while addressing journalists at Asaba, Delta state, Onuesoke stated that he has put party differences aside to congratulate his own kinsman on his victory because his election as the Deputy Senate President of Nigeria has uplifted the name of Delta state to a greater height, national and global recognition.

The former Delta State Governorship aspirant pointed out that the election of Omo-Agege as the second in command in the Red Chamber in face of suffocating opposition was a demonstration that he has a good relationship with his APC members.

While rejoicing with Omo-Agege as the new Deputy Senate President, Onuesoke expressed his appreciation to the PDP and APC senators who deemed it fit to vote for Omo-Agege, a lawmaker from South-South, who hailed from Delta which is a minority state.