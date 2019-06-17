Nigeria: Being Celebrity Is a Privilege, Somebody Out There Could Be Better - Regina Daniels

The first thing that strikes you about Regina Daniels is her voice. The voice is not merely soft, sincere, it is also considerate. It is the kind of voice that seems incapable of telling. When she speaks, it's with great care and effort.

You'll need to be patient to get her talk.

Good example?

The last Children's Day.

The ancient town of Agbor, Delta State, literarily stood still for her on Monday, May 27, 2019, as no fewer than 20,000 excited guests poured into Government Field playground, Agbor Obi, for her Children's Day Carnival.

The event was essentially to felicitate with children in primary and secondary schools. It was also aimed at assisting them with items such as, books, bags, writing materials, bicycles, toys and some essentials of life. Hundreds of them actually benefitted from the exercise, which Daniels said, "would continue to be a yearly activity."

Regina was the star of the show in Agbor and yet she counted her words when she mounted the podium to address the teeming crowd. When she opened her thoughtful mouth and started, it was in thoughtful syllables.

A brand in the entertainment industry, it was no surprise that a host of celebrities cutting across different genres of the creative industry -- music, acting and comedy -- were in attendance at the show.

Leading the pack of the musicians was Tiwa Savage, a celebrated crowd-pulling singer of the hip pop genre.

Others were Zlatan Ibile, Patoranking, Africa China, Erigga, Sam White and MC Galaxy.

From the Nollywood family were Ejike Asiegbu, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Alex Usifo, Zulu 'Zik' Okafor, Chinedu Ikedieze and others. Gordons and some other comedians also showed up.

Speaking on reason for the Agbor show, she said: "Our family loves children. Secondly, I would say, as a child, I never had opportunity to experience this fun. I was always all about making money when I was a baby, so, this Children's Day Carnival took me back."

She added, "this is bigger than the other ones I have had. I wanted to do more for the kids, by bringing much artists to make them feel good and happy since I had opportunity to do so."

On July 5, she will join a host of high networth personalities, who are billed to receive this year's National Peace Award. The yearly event, which is to recognise personalities and agencies that have helped to promote peace and conflict management in Nigeria, will be held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

According to the National President of Messengers of Peace organisers of the Award, Dr. Adejo Suleiman, the event will honour several impact persons cutting across leadership, humanity, governance, entertainment, private institutions and international influences.

Among them are, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Aliko Dangote, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, Prince Ned Nwoko, Barrister Natasha Akpoti, Senator

Kabiru Gaya, Chief Fabian Nwaora, Honourable Abike Dabiri, Halima Dangote, Badamosi Jimoh and Governor Yahaya Bello.

Others include, Governor Ayade, Governor Willie Obiano, Governor Seriake Dickson, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Regina Daniels, Ali Baba, Yemi Alade, Tu Face Idibia, the National Peace Committee and FIRS.

Regina is not new to award but surprised that she has been slated to be honoured among country great. She is humbled that she is the youngest of the nominees. To her, being a celebrity is a privileged. "There is somebody out there much better than I am."

The popular teenage actress bagged awards for the Most Outstanding Student and Face of Mass Communication Department of Igbinedion University, Okada, Benin.

The actress was nominated for the 'Most Promising Actress of the Year' at the 2016 City Peoples Awards. The same year, she was also nominated for 'Best Supporting Actress' and eventually won the 'Upcoming Actress of the Year' in 2017.

For the lady. who has been on the acting turf for over a decade, "I love children, because I have been an adult all my life, right from when I was a baby, so, being with kids makes me feel like a child."

She, however, advised fellow youths to: "Always be focused and not be distracted. They shouldn't be eager to succeed by going the wrong way, everything is a gradual process."

She started acting at the age of seven. She got early support from her mother (Rita Daniels), also an actress. Her first movie was Marriage of Sorrow, which earned her 10,000 Naira. Regina came into limelight when she featured in a Nollywood movie titled, Miracle Child, in 2010 where she acted alongside popular actors like, Ini Edo, Chika Ike and Mercy Johnson.

On January 20, 2019, she was appointed Atiku Abubakar's Youth Campaign Coordinator.

Born on October 16, 2000, Regina, who is respected for her ability to properly deliver assigned roles, has acted in films such as, Dumebi in School, Python Girl, The Bat Man, The Jericho, Plantain Girl, Jaja the Great, The Jericho (as producer), Twins Apart (as producer), Tears of Ojiugo, Wipe your Sorrows, Royal Covenant, Traditional War (Part 1), Stronger Than the Gods, The King and The Python, Hanging Coffin, Evil messenger 1 and 2, Queen Rebecca and others.