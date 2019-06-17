Nigeria: MC Galaxy Discloses He Used to Dance At Burials and Market Square

Popular Nigerian singer, MC Galaxy in a recent interview has revealed that before he hit the limelight, he used to dance at burials and even at the market square.

According to the entertainer, he would prefer to remain in music than going back to comedy as comedy does not pay as much as music does.

He said,

"I used to be a comedian and a dancer; I used to dance everywhere, at burials, and even in the market. I have been doing the 'Sekem' dance at comedy clubs before I produced the song," he said.

The singer whose recent social media activities that have generated him backlash and sparked controversy it would be recalled bought a car for ace producer T Spize some few days ago. Speaking about his kind gesture, the "Man Must Wack" crooner disclosed that the producer helped him five years ago when he released his hit song Sekem. He claimed the producer didn't receive full payment for his job and he is appreciating him for his effort.

In the same vein of repaid debts, MC Galaxy two days ago posted on social media photo a cheque of N3million presented to music executive Ubi Franklin. For this, he revealed that Ubi helped him when he had issues with accommodation years back and he is repaying him for his kindness.

Just recently, Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia called out MC Galaxy for reportedly lying about staging the Instagram Live nudity scandal that involved both of them. This came after an interview, MC Galaxy granted Hip TV aired.