Kenya: DP Ruto Most Preferred Presidential Candidate Followed By Odinga - Survey

Nairobi — A new survey by ISS-Africa shows that Deputy President William Ruto is the most preferred presidential candidate at 30.81 per cent, followed by Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga at 27.50 per cent.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is third at 12.8 per cent, with Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka coming at a distant fourth and fifth with 9.3 and 8.5 per cent respectively.

"Raila Odinga and William Ruto are still holding their blocks tight with 66 per cent and 65 per cent in Nyanza and Rift Valley respectively," Insights Strategists Solutions Head of Research Peter Macharia said.

According to the survey that saw 1,700 people interviewed across the country, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi is the most preferred presidential running mate at 22.4 per cent followed closely by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana at 18.3 per cent.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo is third most preferred running mate at 15.5 per cent while Murang'a Governor is at a distant fourth with 9.6 per cent.

Across the regions, DP Ruto is leading in Nairobi (28pc), Central (51pc) and Rift Valley with 65 per cent.

Odinga, on the other hand, is leading in Nyanza (66pc) and Western (32pc).

On his part, DP Ruto says he is ready to face any candidate whether in Jubilee or otherwise.

It is however not yet clear whether Odinga will run for presidency although a section of ODM leaders have been rooting for him.

A section of Members of Parliament from Central Kenya on Saturday asked those in the Opposition seeking to be endorsed for the presidency in 2022 by President Kenyatta to first join the ruling Jubilee Party.