Kenya: City Cop Dies After Being Pumped With Bullets By Robbers, Wife Hospitalised

A police officer who was shot dead at EPZ area in Athi River by two armed robbers has died.

Police Constable Eric Mwigi, 34, was pronounced dead on arrival at Nairobi Women Hospital where he was rushed together with his wife Ms Gloria Ngatha who also sustained bullet wounds.

The couple was attacked in their house by two armed robbers.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the deceased was shot on the left side of the chest, left side of neck and left side of the rib.

His wife is admitted at the hospital and is said to be stable. She was shot on left hand elbow.

"The wife was robbed Sh9,300 in cash and Sh1,000 was transferred from her M-Pesa account. Two mobile phones an Alcatel and an itel all valued at Sh20,000 were also stolen from them," read the police report.

Investigations into the matter have started.