Nigeria: What Buhari Is Doing About Insecurity in North-West Nigeria - Garba Shehu

Mr Shehu said this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Hundreds of people have been killed in states in North-west Nigeria by bandits. The latest led to the death of 34 persons in Zamfara State.

The Muhammadu Buhari administration is working with Northwestern state governments in pursuing an urgent revamp of the national security apparatus in the subregion following the infiltration of bandits into areas, otherwise secure.

This is coming on the heels of the recent of the killing of 34 persons in an attack on Tungar Kafau and Gidan Wawa communities in Shinkafi Local Government Areas of Zamfara.

President Buhari, who expressed sorrow over the renewed attacks extended his sympathies to the governments and people of Sokoto and Zamfara states and charged all stakeholders, made up of the federal security agencies and the states involved in drawing up the long-term strategic defence plan to begin its immediate implementation.

Under the plan, states are joining the federal government in supporting the security and military operations by providing logistical support. States are providing additional vehicles in addition to those provided from the centre. The federal government is establishing new forward operation bases and when all of these come together, the ongoing operations will be scaled up.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the various State Emergency Management Agencies are expected to streamline their operations to provide succour to displaced persons, thousands of whom are taking refuge in the neighbouring Niger Republic. The full implementation of the plan is expected to provide security for residents to return to deserted communities.

President Buhari assures once again his administration is fully conscious of its responsibility of protecting the life and property of citizens and will not fail in that regard.