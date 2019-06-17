Nigeria: IAAF Diamond League - Blessing Okagbare Wins in Rabat

Africa's Queen of the Tracks, Blessing Okagbare - Ighoteguonor, has secured her first victory in the 2019 IAAF Diamond League series.

Okagbare coasted to victory in the women's 100m event on Sunday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

She won Sunday's 100m race with a Season Best Time of 11.05s ahead of her Ivorian rival and current African champion, Marie Josee Ta Lou, who posted a time of 11.09s while Crystal Emmanuel of Canada was third in 11.30s.

Sunday's race was Okagbare's 60th appearance in the prestigious Diamond League and she marked it with her first-ever win in Rabat.

In her previous outings this year in the Diamond League, Okagbare in Doha finished in the third position in the 200m while it was slightly better at the Shanghai Diamond League where she finished second in the 100m.

Before finally breaking the jinx on Sunday, Okagbare had failed to win any of her previous Diamond League races in Rabat.

In her debut Diamond League race in Rabat in 2016, Okagbare ran 11.11 seconds to place second behind Jamaica's Elaine Thompson

Okagbare was fourth in 2017 (11.03 seconds)was fourth in 2017 (11.03 seconds) behind Thompson again who ran a blistering 10.87 seconds while it was worse in 2018 for the University of Texas graduate as she ran a time of 23.42 seconds to place 7th in the 200m.

Having finally conquered in Rabat where the athletics events of the 2019 All-Africa Games will be held, it is yet to be seen if Okagbare will be available to compete for Nigeria in the 'African Olympics' later this year.