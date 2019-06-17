16 June 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Super Eagles Midfielder Ndidi to Join Manchester United

Tagged:

Related Topics

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi says he is 'flattered' by the transfer speculation linking him with a summer move to top English Premiership club, Manchester United.

Ndidi's consistent performances have seen him linked with a number of high profile moves this summer, with the likes of Man-U, Arsenal and Liverpool all reportedly interested in his soccer play.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Leicester in the coming weeks following a sensational season at the King Power stadium.

The Nigerian star was an ever present for Leicester in the Premier League during the previous campaign with his combative midfield performances drawing plenty of praise from supporters and pundits alike.

"I am flattered when hearing such a thing," Ndidi told Goal.com.

"I am focusing on AFCON with Nigeria now, and then pre-season with Leicester City. We have a great manager with ambition to compete with big clubs in the Premier League."

Nigeria

Eight Million Out-of-School Children in 10 Nigerian States and Abuja - Unicef

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have eight… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.