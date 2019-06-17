16 June 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Many Feared Killed in Jalingo Fresh Crisis

Many persons have been feared killed and houses burnt in fresh crisis in Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

Daily Trust gathered that the areas affected included Kasuwan Bera.

Some students of Taraba State University, Jalingo, who fled the area, said they saw hundreds of people, including women and children, also running away from the area.

A traveler, Mallam Musa Dauda, who narrowly escaped, said he saw many houses burning.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Taraba Police Command, DSP David Misal could not be reached for comment as his line was switched off when our reporter called him.

Details later.

