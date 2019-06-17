Rwanda: Use What You Have Learned to Be Successful, First Lady Tells Graduands

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has told students graduating from high school at Green Hills Academy in Kigali that what they learned at the school will help them as they undertake new challenges.

She spoke on Saturday at the Green Hills Academy (GHA) Graduation Ceremony, where 72 students completed their high school studies.

"It is my deepest wish that you are successful in all that you plan to do. It is also my hope that, when the time comes, you use what you have learned and achieved, to give back to your parents, your teachers, your communities and countries, as other Green Hills Academy alumni have done before you," she said.

She added: "I trust your experiences here at Green Hills Academy, driven by our motto 'Towards Excellence" have laid a strong foundation to help you navigate these new environments".

First Lady Mrs Jeannette Kagame, delivering her speech as the Guest of Honour.

She told them that, if carried on, the dedication and focus they have applied to their class work and in managing diverse assignments will enable them to confidently tackle future challenges.

She also thanked them for their demonstrated compassion during their stay at the school, which saw them implement different charitable projects, such as the construction of a community library in Rwamagana.

First Lady Mrs Jeannette Kagame, cutting the graduation cake with some members of the class of 2019.

The First Lady said that seeing yet another group of students dressed up in their gowns and caps, ready to take the next step in their lives, was a great source of joy.

"I know that our country, and the world, are gaining a group of young men and women, with a vast potential to become well-accomplished change makers, as already demonstrated by your different achievements, towards empowering our surrounding communities," she said.

Victor Shyaka Kaberuka, the graduating class's Valedictorian, said that the school has been a good environment for them, comparing its dedicated staff to real students' aunties and uncles.

He said that the graduates, many of whom are ready to continue their studies, are all hungry to be successful and hope to achieve their goals.