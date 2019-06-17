16 June 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Police Investigates How Train,Construction Vehicle Collided

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police are still investigating how a speeding train collided with a speed construction vehicle on Friday in Blantyre leading to one serious injury.

Construction vehicle, a tipper rams into a train wagon in Chirimba

The accident happened in Area one, near Ayobe in Machinjiri.

Police in Blantyre say the train was coming from Limbe going to Balaka direction whilst the tipper vehicle was coming from Blantyre to Machinjiri.

"The locomotive driver hooted several times to warn the driver of the tipper to stop but the construction vehicle driver did not heed leading his vehicle crashing into the train," said Blantyre police spokesperson.

The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital whilst the vehicle suffered extensive damage.

However, the train did not suffer any damage.

The accident caused traffic jam on the busy road as the road was blocked during rush hour when people were knocking off from work and businesses.

