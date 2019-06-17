Nigeria: Don't Treat Women As Subordinates - VP Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday urged men in the country not to treat women as subordinate.

Speaking to State House reporters after attending yesterday's Fathers' Day at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja, he described the responsibility of the father as incredible.

"I think what is most important is to teach our men, young men growing up, that they must honour women, not just their wives. Of course, you must honour and love your wives, but I think that it is very important that we honour women.

"We don't treat them as subordinate to us; they are created equal to men. But most importantly, we must honour them and recognize their role as partners, not just in families, but in society as well," he said.

The vice president, however said it was not the ability to father a child that makes a man father.

"It is the courage to bring up one, ability to raise one. That's what really makes you a father and I think the responsibilities of fatherhood are so many, whether one is a biological father or whether you are one who wants to take care of other children.

"I think that all of us, as men, have a role to play in the life of so many, not just our biological children but so many of them who have no fathers, even to some who have fathers to whom we have responsibility to set example to lead exemplary life, to bring them up as scripture says in the way of the Lord," he said.

The Chaplain of the Aso Villa Chapel, Reverend Seyi Malomo, in his sermon, urged fathers to lead their children in spiritual exercises such as fasting and prayer.

The service was attended by the mother of the vice president, Mrs. Olubisi Osinbajo, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha.