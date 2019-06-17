Nigeria: Afcon 2019 - Musa Prays for Injury Free Eagles

Super Eagles assistant captain Ahmed Musa is hopeful that none of the 23 players named to the team's Africa Cup of Nations squad will suffer injury setbacks.

The Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia forward believes it is time to focus on the team's fitness rather than the form of the players prior to the Nations Cup.

"Its flattering to be appreciated for what you have done with your club before a major tournament like this (AFCON)," Musa, who won the Saudi Professional Football League said.

"Now we are going for the Nations Cup and our prayer and expectations should be to be injury free.

"The players have worked hard to qualify the team for the Nations Cup so we hope that no one suffers any injury," Musa, who was in the Eagles side that won the AFCON in 2013 stressed.

Musa scored seven league goals in 24 appearances in the 2018/2019 season for his club.