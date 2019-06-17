Botswana: Health Ministry Changes Broadhurst Clinic Operation Hours

Gaborone — Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Ms Ruth Maphorisa, says Broadhurst 3 clinic operational hours have been suspended from 24 hours to 8 hours due to the on-going investigations concerning the robbery that took place on June 14 around 6am.

According to a press release from the ministry, the clinic will now operate from 7:30am to 4:30 pm during weekdays, weekends and holidays.

The release states that patients that may need assistance after hours are advised to seek health services from other clinics such as maternity services at Gaborone West and Old Naledi clinics, out patients' services at Extension II and Julia Molefhe clinics.

The public will be informed once the operations are restored to normal.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>