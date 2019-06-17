Egypt: Investigating Planned Sale of Tutankhamun Bust At Auction Showroom in London, Antiquities

Photo: Screenshot/Christies

An Egyptian head of the God Amen with the features of the Pharaoh Tutankhamen. circa 1333-1323 B.C., is up for auction at Christie's.

The Antiquities Ministry said it is investigating a planned sale of a Tutankhamun bust at Christie's auction house in London on July in preparation for taking the required legal measures in coordination with the Foreign Ministry.

In a press statement on Wednesday June 5, 2019, Shaaban Abdel-Gawad, the general supervisor of the ministry's department of recovered antiquities noted that the ministry would address the auction house about the ancient piece to check the validity of its ownership papers.

Abdel-Gawad stressed that the bust does not belong to any of the collection of relics kept at the ministry's museums or warehouses, saying his department follows up all international auction salerooms to prevent the sale of any Egyptian antiquities.

The ministry is doing its utmost to protect the Egyptian cultural heritage and retrieve any artifacts that are stolen and smuggled abroad, he said, noting that it is helped in its efforts by the Interpol and the Foreign Ministry.