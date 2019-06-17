14 June 2019

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Govt Denies Sale of Tutankhamun Bust At Auction House in London

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Screenshot/Christies
An Egyptian head of the God Amen with the features of the Pharaoh Tutankhamen. circa 1333-1323 B.C., is up for auction at Christie's.

The cabinet's media center has denied reports that the government sold a Tutankhamun bust at Christie's auction house in London, in return for USD 400 million. The auction is due to kick off on July 4.

In a statement released on Friday 14/06/2019, the center said it has contacted the Ministry of Antiquities, which refuted these baseless reports.

The ministry added that it has contacted the Christie's auction house and the UNESCO to stop the sale of the ancient piece and restore it, the statement added.

The ministry also stressed the state's keenness to maintain all Egyptian artifacts and prevent any illegal attempts to smuggle monuments, rebutting these rumors about the statue head sale.

All legal procedures will be taken in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry and the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to halt the sale of the bust and recover it.

It appealed to all media outlet to seek accuracy before spreading such false news to avoid agitating public opinion.

Christie's says the head will be auctioned off from the private Resandro collection in a sale that includes marble heads from ancient Rome, a painted wooden Egyptian coffin, and a bronze Egyptian statue of a cat.

According to Christie's listing, the head is 28.5cm-tall, carved in brown quartzite and depicts the boy king in the shape of god Amun. Christie's said that the collection was acquired from Heinz Herzer from Munich in 1985.

More on This

Mashat - Egypt's Antiquities Place Egypt Among Major Tourist Destinations in World

Egypt's antiquities place Egypt among the world's major tourist destinations, said Tourism Minister Rania El-Mashat. Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.