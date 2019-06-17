Egypt: Govt Denies Sale of Tutankhamun Bust At Auction House in London

Photo: Screenshot/Christies

An Egyptian head of the God Amen with the features of the Pharaoh Tutankhamen. circa 1333-1323 B.C., is up for auction at Christie's.

The cabinet's media center has denied reports that the government sold a Tutankhamun bust at Christie's auction house in London, in return for USD 400 million. The auction is due to kick off on July 4.

In a statement released on Friday 14/06/2019, the center said it has contacted the Ministry of Antiquities, which refuted these baseless reports.

The ministry added that it has contacted the Christie's auction house and the UNESCO to stop the sale of the ancient piece and restore it, the statement added.

The ministry also stressed the state's keenness to maintain all Egyptian artifacts and prevent any illegal attempts to smuggle monuments, rebutting these rumors about the statue head sale.

All legal procedures will be taken in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry and the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to halt the sale of the bust and recover it.

It appealed to all media outlet to seek accuracy before spreading such false news to avoid agitating public opinion.

Christie's says the head will be auctioned off from the private Resandro collection in a sale that includes marble heads from ancient Rome, a painted wooden Egyptian coffin, and a bronze Egyptian statue of a cat.

According to Christie's listing, the head is 28.5cm-tall, carved in brown quartzite and depicts the boy king in the shape of god Amun. Christie's said that the collection was acquired from Heinz Herzer from Munich in 1985.