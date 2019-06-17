Egypt's Top Prosecutor Urged to Take Legal Action Against Sale of 32 Artifacts in London

Photo: Screenshot/Christies

An Egyptian head of the God Amen with the features of the Pharaoh Tutankhamen. circa 1333-1323 B.C., is up for auction at Christie's.

The Antiquities Ministry lodged an official complaint with Egypt's prosecutor general to stop the sale of 32 Egyptian artifacts in London.

Among the about-to-be-sold objects is the bust of young Pharaoh Tutankhamun.The quartzite statue portrays the boy king as Amun, the ancient Egyptian god of the sun and air.

The ministry, in a statement, said it spotted the objects on the brochure of auction house Christie's.

The Egyptian public prosecution sent a memo to its British counterpart to stop the sale of these objects on July 3-4.

Both the antiquities and foreign ministries addressed the auction house Christie's, the UNESCO and the Home Office to stop procedures of selling the ancient artifacts and demand that Christie's provides the official documents proving the artifact's ownership.

MENA