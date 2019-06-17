14 June 2019

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Top Prosecutor Urged to Take Legal Action Against Sale of 32 Artifacts in London

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Screenshot/Christies
An Egyptian head of the God Amen with the features of the Pharaoh Tutankhamen. circa 1333-1323 B.C., is up for auction at Christie's.

The Antiquities Ministry lodged an official complaint with Egypt's prosecutor general to stop the sale of 32 Egyptian artifacts in London.

Among the about-to-be-sold objects is the bust of young Pharaoh Tutankhamun.The quartzite statue portrays the boy king as Amun, the ancient Egyptian god of the sun and air.

The ministry, in a statement, said it spotted the objects on the brochure of auction house Christie's.

The Egyptian public prosecution sent a memo to its British counterpart to stop the sale of these objects on July 3-4.

Both the antiquities and foreign ministries addressed the auction house Christie's, the UNESCO and the Home Office to stop procedures of selling the ancient artifacts and demand that Christie's provides the official documents proving the artifact's ownership.

MENA

More on This

Govt Denies Sale of Tutankhamun Bust At Auction House in London

The cabinet's media center has denied reports that the government sold a Tutankhamun bust at Christie's auction house in… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.