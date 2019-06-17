Uganda: Mystery Surrounds Whereabouts of Bobi Wine's Promoter

Mystery still surrounds the whereabouts of Mr Andrew Mukasa, the proprietor of Bajjo Events and Marketing Agency Limited, who was Saturday brutally dragged from a press conference at Centenary Park into a waiting van, by armed security operatives.

Special Forces Command (SFC) and the UPDF, have distanced themselves from the abduction of Mr Mukasa.

Mr Mukasa was arrested by security officers who were dressed in uniforms similar to those of the elite Special Forces Command that guards the president.

Other members of the abducting team were dressed in plain clothes.

Mr Mukasa was jointly addressing a press conference with Mr Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex, the proprietor of Abitex Promotions, to announce a People Power marathon aimed at raising money for Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

He was bundled into a waiting van Reg. No. UAT 511C.

The arrest, which was captured on video by journalists who were covering the press conference, went viral on the social media.

A section of people pointed accusing fingers to SFC and UPDF.

SFC Spokesperson, Major Jimmy Omara distanced his group from the brutal arrest.

Maj Omara took to his Twitter handle and dismissed the accusations, describing the claims as malicious.

He urged the public to disregard the stories of Mr Mukasa's abduction by SFC.

"There is some news making rounds on social media about an alleged arrest of Mr Andrew Mukasa, a music promoter. SFC has not carried out any operation in regard to what is being peddled. This is baseless and malicious. Please ignore it with the utmost contempt it deserves," Maj Omara said.

On Saturday, Brigadier Richard Karemire, the Defence Ministry spokesman said he was not aware of the operation.

Fresh information indicates that the number plate (UAT 511C) on the vehicle that was used to pick Mr Mukasa is similar to the number plate of the vehicle which transported the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeeyi, when he went to Parliament in March 2018, to be vetted.

Uganda Revenue Authority clarified back then that the number plate on Mr Muzeyi's Toyota Land Cruiser belonged to a Toyota Spacio car owned by Abdullah Trading Company.

This isn't the first time security operatives are on the spot over kidnapping civilians.

Last year, several people were grabbed by plain cloth dressed security operatives and bundled into vehicles that had strange number plates.

Mr Yusuf Kawooya, a member of Uganda Young Democrats, a youth wing of the Opposition Democratic Party, was last year kidnapped near Christ the King Church in Kampala.

Suspects in the murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Andrew Felix Kaweesi were also abducted at Nakawa-Jinja Road junction after being released on bail by court.

RELATED STORY:UPDF soldiers grab Bobi Wine's promoter from press conference