Rwanda: Yankurije Wins Silver as Kenyans Rule Kigali Peace Marathon

Marthe Yankurije and Felicien Muhitira were the only Rwandans who made real impact in the Kigali International Peace Marathon on Sunday.

Yankurije finished in second place in the women's Half Marathon category behind winner Celestine Chepchirchir while Muhitira came in the fourth place in the men's half marathon fray.

Shadrack Kiminine, a Kenyan won the half marathon after clocking one hour, 4 minutes and 36 seconds to take the grand prize of $2500. The second and third places were also won by Kenyans Mathew Sane and Festus Chemojor.

Celestine Chepchirchir won the women's half marathon category after clocking 1 hour 14 minutes and 44 seconds and went home with $2500 and was followed by Matthew Yankurije. Kenyan Martha Keno came in third place while her compatriot Noah Chebet finished in the fourth place.

The runners up got $2000 in prize money while the third and fourth got $1500 and $1000, respectively.

In the men's full marathon, Uganda's Philip Kiplimo overcame the Kenyan contingent who always win this category after clocking 2 hours 20 minutes and 21 seconds, Kenya sweeping the next six positions in this category.

The winner took $5000, second placed went home $3500 richer, the third placed took $2500 while fourth and fifth took $1500 each.

Rwanda didn't field any athletes in the full marathon for both men and women.

First Lady Mrs Jeannette Kagame, alongside other senior government officials, joined thousands of runners at the Kigali International Peace Marathon, for the 10km Run For Peace.

The Kigali peace marathon was started in 2004 as an amateur race as a way to use sports in the healing and reconciliation process in the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The event has since grown to become one of the most respected annual athletics events on the continent.

Organised by the Rwanda Federation of Athletics in collaboration with MTN Rwanda-cell, Kigali Peace Marathon features both professionals in different disciplines, and the amateurs.

Full Marathon (42km)

Men

1. Philip Kiplimo (Uganda)

2. Tallam James (Kenya)

3. Reuben Kemboi (Kenya)

4. Hosea Kiprotich (Kenya)

5. Jacson Limo (Kenya)

Women

1. Elizabeth Rumokol (Kenya)

2. Beatrice Rutto (Kenya)

3. Kariri Chepchirchir (Kenya)

Half Marathon (21km)

Men

1. Kiminine Shadrack (Kenya)

2. Sane Mathew (Kenya)

3. Chemjor Festus (Kenya)

4. Muhitira Felicien (Rwanda)

5. Mnangat Willy (Kenya)

Women

1. Chepchirchir Celestine (Kenya)

2. Yankurije Marthe (Rwanda)

3. Martha Akeno (Kenya)

4. Chebet Norah (Kenya)

5. Chesang Kakuli (Kenya)