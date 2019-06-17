Angola: MPLA Leader Has Opportunity to Bring Party Together - Politician

Luanda — The Former Secretary General of the ruling MPLA party Marcolino Carlos Moco said on Saturday that the party's leader, João Lourenço, has a unique opportunity to bring together the leaders, curbing persecution.

Marcolino Moco said this to the press on the sidelines of the 7th Extraordinary Congress of MPLA, opened Saturday in Luanda.

According to him, this is the opportunity for João Lourenço, a man of this generation, to put an end to these practices and the fear of the difference of ideas.

He said that the unity is not only attained through applause and agreeing with everything, but by acknowledging the differences.

Marcolino Moco called for pragmatism in dealing with serious governance mistakes committed, mainly in period ranging from 2002 to 2015, otherwise all the country's key figures may end up going to the jail.

He also defended ethical and moral accountability, promoting restorative justice, adjusted to the Angolan reality, rather than bringing into models from European.

The official praised measures to ensure the operation of the companies set up with public funds, even in the abnormality, by guaranteeing services and jobs, including their ownership.

Defending the preservation of the assets, the politician advised to avoid mistakes such as those committed after National Independence in which people destroyed almost everything that seemed to belong to the colonial rule.