South Africa: Clear-Minded Morris Credits Coach Gibson for Form

Cardiff — Despite having not been named in their original 15-man squad for the Cricket World Cup in England, allrounder Chris Morris has become one of the Proteas ' most important players at the competition.

The 32-year-old was named as a replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje just a few weeks before the tournament, and his role as a fast bowler has become even more key after injuries to Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi.

While his explosive hitting with the bat has never been questioned, there have always been concerns over Morris' consistency with the ball.

He has natural pace and when he gets it right he has a deadly yorker, but Morris' control has let him down on the international stage over the years.

His 6 World Cup wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.33 and an economy rate of 4.66 , however, suggest that he is on the right track.

It is clear when speaking to Morris that he is in a positive place mentally.

He says that the "vibe" in the camp has always been positive despite the fact that the Proteas went four matches without a win before knocking over relative minnows Afghanistan in Cardiff on Saturday.

"It's a World Cup ... what is there to not be happy about?" he says.

On his own form, Morris credits coach Ottis Gibson for helping with a technical alteration while he also says that the coach has given him a clearly defined role in the side, which puts his mind at ease.

"I've worked quite nicely with Ottis in the last two weeks and found something in the run-up that we've changed a little bit," Morris explained.

"It's given me a lot more rhythm and balance at the crease. It's coming out nicely for now.

"I'm trying not to bowl as fast as I can, because that's when I tend to break.

"I think there are a lot less worms in my head on the cricket field these days, to be honest.

"The job was given from Ottis was quite a clear-cut one and if I stick to that it's a job I think that I can do. The last two games have gone quite nicely."

Morris has carded scores of 10 and 32 with the bat, but with massive fixtures coming up against New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia, he will almost certainly have to produce the goods in that department too.

The Proteas play New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

@LloydBurnard is in England covering the 2019 Cricket World Cup for Sport24 ...

Source: Sport24