Government said it has replenished 2, 300 hectares of Chikangawa forest with trees with the help of interested stakeholders.

Spokesperson for the forestry department Sangwani Phiri said the replanting of the trees in such a vast area follows devastating fires which destroyed the forest.

"We have water barriers to control fires, we have experts on fire controls so too Raiply but fires continue to destroy the forest," he said.

Phiri said some companies and organizations that helped the government to replant the trees in the Chikangawa forest include AKL Timbers, Alliance One Tobacco, Total Land Care and Raiply.

Malawi Defence Force soldiers were also contracted to guard the forest.