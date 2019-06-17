Malawi: Kamuzu Central Hospital Ct Scan Down for 10 Months

Main public referral hospital for the centre, Kamuzu central hospital vital machine for scanning, CT scan has been down for 10 months and poor patients are told to seek services from private hospitals at a cost of K120 000 but those who cannot pay for the services have nowhere else to go.

Patients who can afford to pay for the CT scanning services, go to the private clinic, but those who cannot pay for the services have nowhere else to go.

A CT scanner is a special X-ray machine that produces cross-sectional images of the body using X-rays. The CT scanner enables doctors to tell what is happening with their patients. Cancer patients are also able to follow if the cancer drugs they are taking are working or not.

Kamuzu central hospital spokesperson Chiyanjano Kazombo said the scan machine's high voltage control module is down.

"We have at least 65 patients who need this service per day at the hospital but with the machine down, we refer them to private hospitals if they can afford," said Kazombo.

According to a radiologist at KCH Suzgo Mzumara, a CT scanner is a very important machine as doctors can tell what is happening with their patients.

The CT scan machine is used to diagnose internal injuries in the body, head injuries and well as liver and kidney diseases.

On average, 25 patients need CT scanning services at KCH, a referral hospital in Lilongwe, which also caters for the Northern Region.

Spokesperson for the ministry of Health Joshua Malango confirmed the CT scan machine is not working at Kamuzu central hospital for a good number of months.

"The ministry is sourcing the spare part from South Africa at K42 million and it should be in the country by next week," said Malango.

He said consultants will fix the spare apart as soon as it arrives.