Malawi: Presscane Donates 6 Tonnes of Beans to Chikwawa, Nsanje Hospitals

Press Cane Limited, a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation plc Friday donated 6 tonnes of beans worth K4.5 million to Chikwawa and Nsanje District Hospitals to ease challenges of lack food for patients at the two hospitals.

Press Cane General Manager Dr. Christopher Guta presents the beans to Nachamba from Nsanje hospital

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Chikwawa, Press Cane General Manager Dr. Christopher Guta said Press Cane, being a responsible corporate citizen decided to donate the beans to the two hospitals as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy.

"It gives us pleasure to make this donation. As a good corporate citizen who pays its tax obligations to the government through the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), we thought of making this donation to the two hospitals to ease the challenges they face in terms of resources they have to properly care for the patients."

"We are sure that the nutritious beans that we have donated combined with the medicine that the patients get will go a long way in helping the patients get better and be discharged," said Guta.

He said the beans were grown by local farmers of Mwitha Village through Chisanja Farm Limited which is jointly owned by the Villagers and Press Cane for sugar production but leave part of the land to grow commercial food crops.

"We trust that the beans will reach its intended beneficiaries who are the patients," said Guta.

Speaking earlier, Clinical Officer for Chikwawa District Hospital Gerald Nakoma said the donation of the beans has come at a right time when the hospital is facing challenges in terms of resources.

"The three tonnes of beans that we are going to get from this donation will help us to save resources as it takes us one tonne of beans to feed patients for a month. We will use the resources we are going to save from this donation for other equally important functions. We are very grateful to Press Cane for this donation," said Nakoma.

Human Resource Management Officer for Nsanje District Hospital Rufai Nachamba also thanked Press Cane for the donation saying it will go a long way in helping the hospital in its allocation of the already constrained budget.

"For us to operate normally we need to have a budget of K4 million a month but we operate on a K2.5 million budget a month so this donation will ease the pressure that we have to take care of our patients. We are grateful to Press Cane for this donation and we ask other companies to emulate the example set by Press Cane," said Nachamba.