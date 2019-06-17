Zimbabwe: 43 in Race for High Court Judge Posts

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has received a total of 43 applications from people seeking to be employed as High Court judges, an official said last week.

JSC deputy secretary Mr Sithembinkosi Msipa said they had sent the list of qualified candidates to the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for comments from its members.

The High Court of Zimbabwe is in the process of recruiting eight more judges to the bench whose complement stands at 35 judges. Government, through the JSC, is placing the prospective candidates under a "professional microscope" to ensure recruitment of judges who would not engage in corruption and other malpractices. The comments from lawyers and advocates in the LSZ are supposed to reach JSC on or before June 20, 2019.