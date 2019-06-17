Nigeria: Why I Swallowed My Victim's Wedding Ring - Suspect

A 19-year-old armed robbery suspect, Taofeek Adebayo, yesterday explained why he swallowed a wedding ring which he allegedly stole from one of his victims at Oshodi area of Lagos.

Adebayo, whom the police described as a notorious in-traffic robber, told a team of interrogators that he allegedly swallowed the 18 carat gold plated wedding ring to avoid arrest.

When interrogated, Adebayo reportedly disclosed that though he swallowed the ring, he had vomited it and handed it over to one Young Boy (an accomplice, who is still at large).

The suspect was arrested at the weekend by officers attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State Police Command.

The police spokesman, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident said Adebayo allegedly threatened to kill his victim if she raised any alarm.

Elkana said the ring swallowing suspect was nabbed along with three other suspected traffic robbers by operatives of the RRS in Oshodi and CMS parts of the metropolis.

He said Adebayo, along with an accomplice, Toheeb Tijani, 20 were arrested in Oshodi-Oke shortly after dispossessing two ladies occupying a grey Sienna bus of a gold earring and a set of wedding rings.

He said the two other suspects, Samson Oluwa, 20 and Michael Amodu Adamu, 22, were arrested in an all-night sting operation in CMS.

According to the driver of the Sienna, who pleaded for anonymity, "My colleague and I were coming from Anthony and heading to Ilasa for our association's meeting. Three of them (pointing to the suspects) came near our vehicle. There was traffic and we could not turn anywhere. We were scared. They said we should give them money for food. I reach out to my colleague to give me money.

"She gave me N100 which I gave them. They rejected it. I told them this is what I have. One of them pulled my left ear and removed my earring".

She continued, "Two of them turned to the other side of my vehicle. They threatened to waste us if we don't give them money. 'Where is the money', they screamed at us. In a hurry to leave our car, they forced my friend to surrender her wedding ring.

"This yellow guy (pointing to Adebayo) took the first one and swallowed it in our presence. His colleague took the other one".