South Africa: Members of the Public Warned Not to Take the Law Into Their Own Hands Following Gang Rape and Murder in Ivory Park

press release

Police are warning members of the community against taking law into their own hands after a man is believed to have been castrated and fatally assaulted following a gang rape of two girls aged 14 and 18 by three men at an informal settlement in Ivory Park yesterday late last night. Police are also following leads to arrest two other suspects who managed to escape from the community members who tried to apprehend them at the scene of a gang rape. A murder case has been opened for a victim of mob justice but no one has been arrested.

Allegations are that two girls who were walking to Lindokuhle informal settlement were confronted by suspects armed with a knife and a firearm. The suspects then raped them repeatedly. A member of the public who saw the incident alerted the community who came out and confronted the alleged rapists. Two of the suspects manage to escape and the other was caught and allegedly killed by members of the community at the scene. In another unrelated incident in Thokoza Park, Soweto, police are also investigating an incident where a man from Orange Farms was fatally assaulted after he was attacked by a group of youngsters. It is alleged that the victim was accompanying school girls from Orange Farms, and, the boys from Soweto came to the park and harassed the girls. As the victim was trying to protect the girls, he was assaulted and died from a stab wound to his chest.

Three other suspects are also being sought following a gang rape of four girls aged between 13 and 17 in Ratanda near Heidelberg in the early hours of this morning. It is alleged that the girls were from a night vigil when they were attacked by three unknown men armed with knives and raped all of them. The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has tasked members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit to work around the clock and arrest these rapist who attacks innocent young women.