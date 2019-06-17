South Africa: Pumas to Face Griquas in Supersport Rugby Challenge Final

Cape Town — Defending SuperSport Rugby Challenge champions, Pumas, will meet Griquas in the final of the 2019 showpiece at the Saldanha Sports Ground next Sunday. The two sides were also finalists in 2018.

The Pumas reached the final by defeating Boland 57-32, while Griquas outplayed Western Province 50-21 (halftime 21-11) in the penultimate Rugby Festival of the 2019 tournament, played at KwaNyamazane Stadium outside Nelspruit.

The Pumas proved too slick and powerful for Boland to reach their second consecutive final in as many years. The home side scored seven well-worked tries to two by the visitors, who could not get going all afternoon.

Griquas also outplayed Western Province with relative ease to reach their third consecutive SuperSport Rugby Challenge final. They had too much firepower in their semi-final, scoring seven tries to two in a well-deserved win over the Cape side.

The final on June 23 will not only introduce a new Festival venue next Sunday, but could also deliver a new champion, should the Griquas overcome the defending champions, Pumas.

The two sides clashed earlier during pool play in the tournament, with the Pumas winning 38-27 in Nelspruit.

A summary of the matches and scorers is below

Western Province 21 (11), Griquas 50 (15)

DHL WP - Tries: Craig Barry, Brandon Valentyn. Conversion: Abner van Reenen. Penalties: Van Reenen (3).

Tafel Lager Griquas - Tries: Enver Brandt (2), Gideon van der Merwe (2), Eduan Keyter, Zak Burger, Anthony Volmink. Conversions: George Whitehead (6). Penalty: Whitehead.

Pumas 57 (31), Boland 32 (16)

Pumas - Tries: Ruwellyn Isbell (2), Willie Engelbrecht, Chris Smith, Jeandre Rudolph, Ryan Nell, Corniel Els, Devon Williams, Marco Palvie. Conversions: Smith (6).

Boland - Tries: Zandre Jordaan, Penalty Try. Conversion: Garrick Mattheus. Penalties: Mattheus (6).

Source: Sport24