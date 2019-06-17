16 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ward Councillor Killed in Shooting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sesona Ngqakamba

A 59-year-old ward councilor was shot dead near eNgcobo, Eastern Cape on Saturday, police have said.

It is alleged that the man, who was councllor of ward 15 at Rasmeni administrative area, was on his way home after dropping off a passenger.

An unknown man then appeared and fatally shot him. He was found dead on the scene.

A case of murder is being investigated, police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.

Mdleleni said police were following leads and have appealed with anyone who can assist with the arrest of the suspects to contact the cops.

Source: News24

South Africa

Mbeki Speaks On Zimbabwe Dialogue

Former South African president Thabo Mbeki has said President Mnangagwa is correct in convening the Political Actors… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.