South Africa: Ward Councillor Killed in Shooting

A 59-year-old ward councilor was shot dead near eNgcobo, Eastern Cape on Saturday, police have said.

It is alleged that the man, who was councllor of ward 15 at Rasmeni administrative area, was on his way home after dropping off a passenger.

An unknown man then appeared and fatally shot him. He was found dead on the scene.

A case of murder is being investigated, police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.

Mdleleni said police were following leads and have appealed with anyone who can assist with the arrest of the suspects to contact the cops.

Source: News24