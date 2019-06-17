Malawi: NBS Bank Celebrates Father's Day By Donating K1 Million to an Orphanage

In commemorating Father's Day on Sunday, NBS Bank's male staff members who are fathers on their own right, have committed themselves to donate MK1 million to an orphanage.

NBS Bank's Chief Executive Officer Kwanele Ngwenya said they came up with this initiative because every child has a right to a father.

"We have decided to donate the K1 million to an orphanage to celebrate with them this special day for fathers," Ngwenya said.

"We are proud fathers here at NBS Bank, we have a role to play and we thought it wise that while we commemorate this day we should also make the less privileged happy as well.

"So fathers at NBS Bank will this week be visiting an orphanage to celebrate this special day with the less privileged kids," he said.

Father's Day is a celebration honoring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in society and is observed in over 100 countries worldwide.

Ngwenya said they also came up with this initiative as an awareness campaign for fathers to take up their roles beyond their homes.

"We believe that we are fathers not only to our biological kids, but even to those that don't currently have their biological fathers. We must always remember and practise this," Ngwenya said.

According to online sources, this was a customary day for the celebration of fatherhood in Catholic Europe and dates back to at least the 1508. The Catholic Church actively supported the custom of a celebration of fatherhood on St. Joseph's Day from the 15th century.

In the US, a bill to accord national recognition of the holiday was introduced in Congress in 1913 and during a Father's Day celebration in 1916, president Woodrow Wilson pushed for it to be officially recognized as a federal holiday, but Congress resisted, fearing that it would become commercialized.

In 1924, president Calvin Coolidge recommended that the day be observed throughout the entire nation, but he stopped short at issuing a national proclamation.

In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honoring fathers, designating the third Sunday in June as Father's Day and six years later, the day was made a permanent national holiday when President Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1972.

In addition to Father's Day, International Men's Day is celebrated in many countries on November 19 in honor of men and boys who are not fathers.

