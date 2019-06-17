South Africa: 24 Confirmed Dead in Limpopo Taxi, Bus Collision

A collision involving a minibus taxi and a bus on the R81 in Maphalle, in Limpopo has claimed the lives of 24 people, the Department of Transport has announced.

It is believed that the occupants of the minibus were returning from Youth Day celebrations in the province when the accident occurred at approximately 20:30 on Sunday evening.

"I can confirm that the number of people confirmed dead is 24," said spokesperson for the Department of Transport, Ayanda-Allie Paine.

All those who lost their lives were in the minibus taxi.

She added that the minibus was overloaded by an additional 10 people when the accident occurred.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation said: "It is alleged that one driver lost control of the vehicle and collided head on with another one on a sharp curve."

Three occupants of the bus were injured.

Source: News24