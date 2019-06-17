Nigeria: Osun Governorship - Supreme Court to Hear Adeleke's Appeal Today

The Supreme Court has fixed today, Monday, to hear the appeal filed by Ademola Adeleke against the election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

The court's registry had disclosed today as the day for hearing the arguments of the parties involved in the case. The court could also choose to give its ruling today.

This was also confirmed by the spokespersons of the two political parties involved.

Backstory

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had declared Mr Oyetola winner after a controversial re-run election was conducted in parts of the state on September 27, 2018.

On March 22, the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja declared Ademola Adeleke the winner of the elections.

The three-member panel of the tribunal, in a split judgment of two-to-one, declared the Peoples Democratic Party's candidate the winner of the September 2018 election.

The tribunal, through the majority judgment, nullified the certificate of return issued to Mr Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress by INEC and ordered the commission to issue a fresh one to Mr Adeleke.

However, on May 9, the Court of Appeal, in Abuja, nullified the tribunal's decision.

A five-member panel of the appeal court led by Jummai Sankey delivered the judgement with three members of the panel agreeing with the lead judgement.