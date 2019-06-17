South Africa: Sharks Name Touring Squad for Brumbies Clash

Cape Town — Following their dramatic 12-9 victory over the Stormers on Saturday at Newlands, Sharks coach Robert du Preez has selected a 27-man squad for Saturday's Super Rugby quarter-final clash with the Brumbies in Canberra.

Kick-off is at 12:05 SA time.

The team departed for Australia on Sunday evening without "Beast" Mtawarira who will not make the trip after his withdrawal with a knee niggle from the Stormers match.

Philip van der Walt and Jean-Luc du Preez have also not yet been passed fit to play, although Craig Burden has been included after picking up a hamstring tweak that ruled him out of Saturday's match.

Further good news is the inclusion of Curwin Bosch who also missed the Stormers game, but is now fully fit.

"The Stormers are a fantastic side and the game could have gone either way," said Du Preez following the team's win that secured a top eight finish and a place in the playoffs in a drama-filled final weekend of Super Rugby action.

"The game was in the balance all the way to the final hooter, but I thought the character the boys showed was tremendous and that vindicated everything this team is about on attack and defence.

"We were dominant the whole game and scored two tries. But rugby is a cruel game, a game of moments."

Sharks touring squad:

Forwards (15)

Juan Schoeman, Mzamo Majola, Kerron van Vuuren, Craig Burden, Cullen Collopy, Coenie Oosthuizen, Thomas du Toit, John-Hubert Meyer, Ruben van Heerden, Gideon Koegelenberg, Hyron Andrews, Daniel du Preez, Jacques Vermeulen, Tyler Paul, Luke Stringer

Backs (12)

Louis Schreuder (captain), Cameron Wright, Robert du Preez, Curwin Bosch, Makazole Mapimpi, Andre Esterhuizen, Jeremy Ward, Lukhanyo Am, Kobus van Wyk, S'bu Nkosi, Aphelele Fassi, Rhyno Smith

Source: Sport24