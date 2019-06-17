Nigeria: I'm Being Targeted for Arrest, Says Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised the alarm of a plot to arrest him.

This was contained in a statement, yesterday, by his spokesman, Paul Ibe.

Due to the existence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 ballot on accessing a server used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), his enemies attributed a comment on "mass protest" to him to prepare ground from his incarceration, The Guardian gathered.

Ibe said: "I wish to emphatically state that such a statement did not emanate from Atiku Abubakar or his privies.

"It is the work of mischief-makers who want to mar his spotless pro-democratic record and lay the groundwork for their threatened actions against him on false charges of being a threat to national security.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar believes in the rule of law and in the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In his almost four decades in politics, he has never taken action or spoken words against democracy and will not start now."

"Atiku Abubakar and his team have confidence in God and thus call on those bent on mischief to have the fear of God and retrace their steps.

"Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. The culture of fear being created now cannot reign in our democracy. Nigeria and Nigerians have a consistent history of outlasting tyranny and will continue to do so by the grace of God."