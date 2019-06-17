Nigeria: 17 People Killed, Dozens Injured in Borno Multiple Bomb Blasts

No fewer than 17 persons have been killed in a multiple bomb blasts that rocked a Borno village on Sunday night, according to local vigilantes.

The sources also told Daily Trust that dozens sustained different degrees of injuries in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred at Mandarari village in Konduga local government area of the state at exactly 8:50pm.

According to the sources, three suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, at a viewing centre which killed no fewer than 17 people, including a mobile policeman.

"The information revealed that it was three suicide bombers, two female and a male, who detonated the IEDs, killing themselves in the process and others around a viewing center and a joint opposite the clinic at Mandarari ward, Konduga.

"Though 17 persons, including one mobile policeman are dead while the injured may be as high as 30 civilian," said a vigilante who doesn't want his name mentioned.

As at the time of filing this report, the military and police have not issued any official statement to ascertain the magnitude of the attack.

However, some sources at the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, have confirmed the same figure.

Officials of the agency were on their way to Konduga, as at the time of filing this report, to evacuate the dead and convey the injured to the hospital.