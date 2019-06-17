Kenya: Sharon and Melon Are Identical Twins, DNA Test Reveals

Photo: Nairobi News

Matius Sharon (left), and Melon Lutenyo, all 19 years old, at their home in Likuyani, Kakamega County on April 16, 2019.

Sharon Mathius and Melon Lutenyo are biological twins, DNA tests conducted by Lancet Kenya have revealed.

The tests released on Saturday showed that the two shared identical DNA profiles, with 23 allelic loci tested showing 100 per cent perfect match which is consistent with the Sharon and Melon being biologically identical twins.

"Ms Rosemary Khaveleli Onyango could not be excluded as the biological mother of the twins who have compatible obligatory maternal allelic profile with a 99.999 per cent probability," the report stated.

The report also excluded Ms Onyango from being the biological mother of Mevis Imbaya with 12 out of 23 loci tested showing a mismatch. (Three or more mismatches are considered grounds of exclusion of paternity).

The tests also showed that Mevis Imbaya exhibited a compatible obligatory maternal and paternal allelic profile with those of Ms Angeline Omina and Mr Wilson Lutah Maruti respectively.

The report released by Dr Ahmed Kalebi, CEO Lancet Group of Laboratories also showed that the probability of Mevis being Ms Omina's daughter was 99.999 per cent.

Sharon and Melon met in April 2018 on social media. At first, the mistook each other for online identity frauds.

While browsing, Sharon came across a Facebook suggestion of 'people you may know' it was there that she noticed a profile that looked like hers. She sent Melon a 'friend request'.

No sooner had Melon 'accepted', the request, the two started engaging in a war of words with each of them questioning the authenticity of the other's online profile.

They were both suspicious of their striking resemblance but after the online altercation they chose to cut off their communication.

The two finally met in December 2018 at a bus stop in Kakamega town.

This was prompted by constant mention by their teachers and schoolmates about their resemblance. Sharon had participated in a high school music festival where the Melon's school had also participated.

Sharon's teachers and classmates were puzzled when they saw someone that resembled Melon at the festival even though she was not participating. Melon's classmates took a photo of Melon which they later showed to Sharon. Out of curiosity, the twins contacted each other during school holidays.

Soon, their communication became frequent to the extent that they introduced each other to their parents.

In April 2019, both families resorted to solve the mystery by seeking professional help. Lancet Kenya then offered to carry out a DNA test at subsidised cost.

Their mother, Ms Onyango is said to have gone to Kakamega Hospital while pregnant on August 15, 1999. She expected to deliver triplets but when she regained consciousness after delivery through a caesarean section, she was informed that she had given birth to twins.

The twins were placed in an incubator for a week due to low birth weight. She said that had been in doubt since her twin daughters Melon and Melvin did not turn out identical.

Ms Omina, who has just been confirmed not to be Sharon's biological mother, said that she gave birth on August 14, 1999 just a day before Ms Onyango had her delivery.