Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets Arab League Secretary General

Khartoum — The Head of the Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), lit.General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan received, Sunday, at the Pressidential Palace, the Arab League Secretary General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit and briefed him on the overall sitruations in the country and the TMC vision and its contacts with the Sudanese political forces to reach consensus on the arrangements for the transitional period.

Aboul Gheit in a press statements following the meeting expressed satisfaction that the situation in Sudan will end in reaching a consensus that will move Sudan from this stage to a new stage which will assure the desired achievement of economic, political and social development.

He pointed out that the Arab league aim, in this stage, is to focus on maintaining Sudan's stability and reaching a consensus, Putting Sudan in the position it deserves.