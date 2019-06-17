Nigeria: 30 Dead, 42 Injured in Borno Multiple Bomb Blasts - SEMA

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency on Monday said 30 persons were killed and 42 others injured in a multiple bomb blasts that rocked a Borno village on Sunday night.

The Director of Search and Rescue Operation, SEMA, Usman Kachalla stated this during the evacuation process.

Daily Trust Online had reported that the incident occurred at Mandarari village in Konduga local government area of the state at exactly 8:50pm on Sunday.

According to sources, three suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, at a viewing centre which killed no fewer than 17 people, including a mobile policeman.

"The information revealed that it was three suicide bombers, two female and a male, who detonated the IEDs, killing themselves in the process and others around a viewing center and a joint opposite the clinic at Mandarari ward, Konduga," revealed a vigilante who doesn't want his name mentioned.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

As at the time of filing this report, the military and police have not issued any official statement to ascertain the magnitude of the attack.