Malawi: Wanderers Beat KB to Move Third - Malawi Tnm Super League

Inform Be Forward Wanderers beat Kamuzu Barracks (KB) on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium to move above rivals Nyasa Big Bullets and go third in the TNM Super League.

Wanderers and KB tussle in a match played at Kamuzu Stadium KB players dejected Wanderers supporters cheers their team to another win Mighty Wanderers players celebrate victory

Man of the match, Francis Mkonda , put the hosts ahead with a powerful header after a well taken cross from Stanely Sanudi.

Striker of the moment, Vincent Nyangulu doubled the Nomads lead in the second half when he calmly lofted the ball over Kamuzu Barracks goalkeeper.

The visitors' best chance fell to Manase Chiyesa and his low shot was pushed wide by Wanderers goalkeeper Nenani Juwayo.

The Nomads were on position 6 with 10 points but this victory took them to third slot with 13 points and a point behind leaders KB.

This was a second consecuitve home league victory for the Nomads, as the team continued a strong early first round since the coming in of Oscar Kaunda as an assistant coach.

Wanderers started with Babatunde Adeboye and Nyangulu up front , and they still had 71% possession and were simply too strong for their opponents.

The hosts thought they had scored the third goal, but Mkonda's header hits the crossbar to the relief of the soldiers bench.

The home fans were nearly celebrating again just before half-time, but Francis Mulimbika's powerful effort was spectacularly cleared over the crossbar by Kamuzu Barracks goalkeeper.

Thereafter, Kamuzu Barracks striker headed wide and substitute Chiyesa had a shot saved.

The Nomads fluidity, forced their fans to chant, " Nyerere! Nyerere! " while clapping hands.

It was a tough afternoon for Kamuzu Barracks as they saw little of the ball and spent a lot of the time chasing it unsuccessfully against their dominant opponents.

The visitors only had three shot on target in the opening 45 minute.

Even though Kamuzu Barracks central defender Wild Nkuliwa looked a weak link as he repeatedly lost the ball, his side struggled to create chances.

Be Forward Wanderers captain, Alfred Manyozo jnr said: " We will continue with our form."

Kamuzu Barracks captain, Wild Nkuliwa said most of the players were tired because of Saturday's game against Ntopwa United.

"Fatigue was the only setback otherwise Wanderers were also very good. We will focus on our next game after coming back from Blantyre with 3 points which is not bad," he said.