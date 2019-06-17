Sudan: South Kordofan Academics Released

Delling — On Thursday evening, the intelligence authorities in Delling in South Kordofan released Dr Samani El Saeed Mohamed Ahmed and Dr Nasreldin El Rahima Kafi, lecturers at the University of Delling who have been held for two days in their detention centres on charges of destabilising the country's security.

Abdallah Abohum of the leadership of the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) in Delling told Radio Dabanga, the arrest took place after they issued a statement on Tuesday demanding administrative reforms at the University of Delling and criticism of the Transitional Military Council.

He pointed out that military intelligence detained the lecturers in Delling military garrison from Tuesday until Thursday evening and released them after being transferred to the Delling police station, where they filed complaint under article 159 of destabilising the country.

The Alliance of Freedom and Change in Delling strongly condemned the move and described it as a military dictatorship.

