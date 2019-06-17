Sudan: Mohamed Bin Salma - Sudan's Security Concerns Us Greatly

Al-Riyadh — The Crown Prince of of Saudi Arabia, Mohamed bin Salman has underlined that Sudan' security and stability concern the Saudi Arabia greatly.

In a n interview with the Middle East newspaper, the Saudi Crown prince said that the security and stability of Sudan is of much concern, not only due to its strategic position and the danger of collapse of the state's institutions, but also because of the close fraternal bonds linking the two peoples.

He said that the Sudanese people are our brothers, and they are still part of our social fabric, and they have given oustanding contributions to our course of progress in various fields.

He pointed out that the Kingdom would spare no effort for achieving stability and security for Sudan and its decent people, disclosing that Saudi Arabia has provided, as part of its duty towards its sister country Sudan, a package of economic aid in addition to depositing of 250 million dolalrs at the Central Bank of Sudan.

Prince Salman affirmed that Saudi Arabia will continue its supportive stances to the Sudanese people until Sudan achieving prosperity and progress.