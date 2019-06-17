17 June 2019

Nigeria: Many Killed, Houses Burnt in Jalingo

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi

Jalingo — Many people were said to have been killed and several houses burnt in a crisis that erupted yesterday in Jalingo,Taraba State Capital.

The crisis reportedly started at Kasuwan Bera in ATC area near the Taraba State University around 5pm.

Although the cause of the crisis was not immediately known, it was gathered that Kona ethnic group had allegedly blocked a public highway and attacked  innocent travellers.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, fled the area.

Some fleeing students of the university said they saw many people running away from the troubled area.

Our correspondent reports that many shops in the area were closed; while residents stayed indoors.

It could be recalled that the Kona ethnic group and Fulani had clashed few weeks ago leading to killings of several persons in parts of Jalingo and Ardo Kola areas.

The Kona ethnic group was also alleged to have abducted and killed three cattle merchants after dispossessing them of over N7 million a fortnight ago.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal, could not be reached for comment yesterday as his telephone line was switched off.

