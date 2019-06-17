16 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Native Administration Gets Acquainted On Situation in Red Sea

Port Sudan — The Native administration and Sufi Sect delegation has got acquainted with the ongoing efforts in the Red Sea to contain the situation following the recent dispute that took place in Port-Sudan city between Bani Amir and Nuba tribes.

The dispute resulted in death of numbers of people and injury of many others in the two sides.

SUNA learned that Red Sea caretaker Wali Maj. Gen. Isam Abdul-Faraj, has met at his office with the delegation headed by Mekk Ghanim Al-ayeb.

The delegation was briefed on the details of the events and the official and public efforts exerted as well as the role played by the native administration for reaching "AlGald Agreement" to contain the situation.

The Wali welcomed the delegation, saying that their visit will contribute in consolidating the reconciliation efforts between the two tribes.

