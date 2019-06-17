Malawi: Vicky Sisters Taste Victory in Rainbow Paints - Kukoma, Tigresses Maintain Lead

The 2019 Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League new comers Vicky Sisters have registered an early victory after thumping one of the longest side in the league Chileka Sisters formerly known as Gerald Tasaukadala with 36-33 baskets in a match which was played on Sunday at Blantyre Youth Centre.

The Lunzu-based side who were coming from one defeat after being thrashed by Polytechnic 28-26 baskets last week during the opening matches of the competitio looked more hungry in their game against Chileka Sisters as they played a quick passing game build up from the back up to the front where their sharp shooters made no mistake but converting all the opportunities into baskets.

Their counterparts Chileka Sisters failed to contain the pressure in all the four quarters as they lacked a good coordination especially at the centre as well as front line and most of the players looked to be lacking match fitness, and no wonder the team failed to tick and their shooters wasted several opportunities that could've been turned into baskets.

Speaking after the match captain for Vicky Sisters Evelyn Kaziputa said she was very excited with the victory saying it will bring confidence, motivation and fighting spirit among the players.

Kaziputa further said that it is the team's ambition to win more games and become the first new team in the history of Rainbow Paints league to do wonders by finishing on a good position and beat one of the respected giants in the competition.

"Yes, its our first time to join the league but teams should watch out because we have come with one mission which is to compete and not to participate. Let me also take this advantage to warn other big teams that if they will be taking us for granted they should expect nothing but a shocking surprise from us," said Kaziputa.

Meanwhile, Kukoma Diamonds and Tigresses have maintained their 100 percent winning record and continue leading the log table after the two sides registered a wins on Sunday.

Diamonds demolished Polytechnic 108 -5 baskets whereas Tigresses walloped Chileka Sisters 104-5 baskets respectively.

In matches which were supposed to be played in Saturday were all cancelled by the organisers of the league BDNL due to bad weather.

Here are the full results of game played on Sunday:

Kukoma Diamonds 108-5 Polytechnic

Chileka Sisters 33-36 Vicky Sisters

Tropical Queens 53-28 Shizaella Queens

Tigresses 104-5 Chileka Sisters

Prison Sisters 74-21 Machinjili Sisters.