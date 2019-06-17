Sudan: Egyptian Ambassador Meets Leading Member From Opposing Unionist Party

Photo: Nation Media Group

Sudanese women wave flags during outside army headquarters in Khartoum.

Khartoum — The Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Khartoum met Sunday the negotiating member of Forces of Freedom and change (FFC), and leading member of Unionist Party, Isam Abu-Hassabo.

The meeting came in the context of the continuous meetings arranged by the Egyptian Embassy with all Sudanese political forces and the leaders of the FFC.

During the meeting the Egyptian ambassador has got acquainted with the Abu Hassabu's vision regarding the political developments in Sudan.

The Egyptian ambassador highlighted on the current arrangements set for holding the ministerial meeting of the regional partners which will be taking place in Addis Ababa on June 20.

SUNA learnt that the ministerial meeting is expected to support and encourage the stability in Sudan and the aspiration of the Sudanese people.

The Egyptian ambassador underscored his country's stand of the same distance form all political parties in the Sudan and respects the independent decision of the Sudanese people.