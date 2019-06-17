South Africa: Elderly Couple Fights Off Would Be Attackers On Citrusdal Farm in Western Cape

Police in the Western Cape are on the hunt for three men believed to be involved in an attempted house robbery in Citrusdal on Saturday evening.

An elderly couple from Saldanha Bay were visiting a home in the area when the attack happened.

Sergeant Leandre Brooks of the Citrusdal police said the couple were overpowered by the three men, one of which was carrying a firearm, while the other two were carrying "sharp objects".

"As the man, 68, was fighting off one of the attackers, one of them grabbed the elderly man by the throat and overpowered him," said Brooks. The man, however, was able to fight back and activated the panic alarm. The suspects fled without taking any items from the home.

"The man suffered injuries to his face, arm and hands," added Brooks.

The elderly man received medical attention for his injuries. Arrests are yet to be made.

A case of attempted robbery and pointing a firearm were opened, said Brooks.

Billy Claasen, executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation condemned the attack, calling on police to "leave no stone unturned and to catch the culprits responsible for this evil attack on our elderly people".

Source: News24