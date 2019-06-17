South Africa: Suspect Finally Behind Bars

press release

A 35-year-old Storms River man, who evaded arrest for almost six months, was finally arrested by a dedicated SAPS tracing team with the assistance of the local community. The suspect was arrested at about 03:30 this morning, 16 June 2019 outside a residence in Storms River Village. The man was sought for on charges ranging from burglary to rape. It is alleged that the suspect broke into a residence on 20 December 2018 in the Storms River area and stole a television set that was recovered broken in the bushes later the same day. The suspect was also on the run after he allegedly raped a 16-year-old woman in the bushes, close to Storms River between 14 and 20 December 2018. The suspect, who was out on specific parole conditions on a previous 2010 rape case, will now face a third charge of absconding after a case was registered in May 2019. The suspect is due to appear in the Storms River Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 on the said charges.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended the police officers for the efficient work and thanked the community for providing valuable information that led to the apprehension of the suspect.

Anyone who has information about crime to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.