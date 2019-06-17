South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Possession of Sassa Cards

press release

Five suspects aged between 33 and 47 are in custody after they were arrested during a joint operation by Provincial detectives, Crime Intelligence and South African Post Office in the early hours of today. The suspects will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates' Court soon.

The arrests emanates from an extensive investigation by the investigating officers relating to SASSA-related issues. Police officers stormed onto the suspects in Oribi Road, Pelham and found them in possession of 250 SASSA cards, nine cellphones, a laptop and a memory stick. Two vehicles were also seized from the suspects.

They were taken to Alexandra Road police station for detention and they will be charged for contravening the Social Assistance Act and the National Credit Act. Police investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.