South Africa: Foskor Employee Who Fell From 6th Floor to Be Buried

An employee who plummeted to his death from the sixth floor of Foskor's concentration plant in Richards Bay is expected to be buried in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has confirmed.

Simiso Thabani Ntanzi, an instrument mechanician at the phosphate producer's newly built concentration plant, was on duty when he fell to his death on June 5, Numsa Richards Bay local secretary Charles Mohlala said in a statement.

"The Department of Labour conducted its own preliminary investigation shortly after the incident and there is an internal investigation underway to establish the cause of the fall. It is too early to say at this stage what caused him to fall," Mohlala said.

"As Numsa, we send our deepest condolences to his family and his closest friends for the loss of this young worker. Numsa officials will continue to offer support to his family during this difficult time."

Ntanzi will be buried in his hometown of Hluhluwe.

